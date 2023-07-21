Outside the BottleDrop in Bend on a recent Friday morning, Dave Shepherd smoked a cigarette, hoping that passersby would share some of their cans and bottles.
Whenever they do, he offers a wave and a smile. When he reaches the daily limit of 350 containers allowed by BottleDrop he goes inside and pushes them through the reverse vending machines, collecting his earnings for the day.
But Shepherd says the daily limit, which amounts to
$35, barely meets his daily needs.
“It goes quickly. You get something to eat, something to drink and a pack of cigarettes, and that is all you got,” said Shepherd, a former Walmart employee and forklift driver who is now out of work and homeless.
Shepherd is part of a small army of homeless and low-income people in Bend who rely on redeeming containers as a main source of income.
He estimates there are around 20 other full-time “canners” in Bend, up from just a handful a few years ago. For most of them, the $35-per-day limit is a constant source of frustration. Various workarounds are employed to redeem more containers, including visits to multiple stores that accept containers, but the end result is still lower earnings.
Why a limit?
BottleDrop is run by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, the not-for-profit operator of Oregon’s container redemption system.
BottleDrop spokesperson Eric Chambers said the $35-per-day cap is in place primarily to cut down on fraud that can occur when out-of-staters travel to Oregon to redeem their cans. Redeeming out-of-state containers in Oregon is illegal. This primarily occurs at BottleDrop locations near the Idaho and Washington borders, he said.
“There’s less of an incentive to fill a vehicle up with out-of-state containers if there is a reasonable limit in place,” said Chambers.
The penalty for redeeming out-of-state cans is $250, but Chambers said law enforcement agencies juggle many priorities and often lack the resources to regularly monitor offenders. The business of deterring rule breakers often comes down to BottleDrop loss prevention employees, he said.
The limit is also designed to reduce wait times at the BottleDrop Centers. People who want to recycle more can use the BottleDrop location in Redmond, said Chambers. They can also recycle 24 cans per day at grocery stores located more than 2 miles from the BottleDrop Center.
But canners like Shepherd say hauling cans around town is time consuming and difficult without reliable transportation.
Canning advocate and Bend resident Justin Gottlieb is one of those who balks at the 350-per-day container rule. He collects hundreds of containers each night from residential curbside recycling barrels, and over the past three years he has collected a quarter of a million cans, he said. Last year, he earned more than $12,500 by canning. He mailed the IRS and the state of Oregon checks to cover his tax obligations.
The amount of cans Gottlieb collects far exceeds what is allowed at BottleDrop, so he now farms out some of the redemption work.
“I’ve paid out over $640 to eight people struggling with homeless and poverty in the past two months,” he said. “As a team, we are running 5,000 containers a week right now. It isn’t the first time in history that a wholesale market sets up shop outside a factory.”
Canning advocate
Gottlieb has asked state lawmakers and the Bend City Council to support his cause but without any results.
Removing recyclable items from a stranger’s blue barrel is against the law, but Gottlieb and others say they try to ask the homeowner’s permission first.
Bend Police are not actively looking to cite anyone for canning, said Sheila Miller, a department spokesperson. When complaints are lodged, officers will respond and inform canners of the rules, she said.
“It would be rare that we would cite them for” collecting cans and bottles Miller said. “We could cite them for theft or other crimes depending on the circumstances.”
A records request made by The Bulletin to Bend Police turned up just a single citation, issued in 2019, to an individual who was taking cans placed in the backyard of a Bend home and was also caught on camera urinating in the homeowner’s backyard.
City Councilor Ariel Mendez said he has also heard anecdotal complaints of canners removing items from people’s property. He adds that taking containers from recycling barrels — and transferring them to a BottleDrop — is ultimately unproductive from a sustainability standpoint.
“These (cans and bottles) are getting picked up anyway. People are paying for the service,” said Mendez. “It would be great to find a way to make sure that people have real opportunities for good paying jobs, rather than find a way to do something that our recycling system wasn’t really designed to do.”
Honey Holes
Nicole Comaianni, homeless for the past five years, hopes that a compromise can be found to allow full-time canners a chance to bypass the 350-container cap. She makes around $650 a month from canning but has earned as much as $900 from canning.
Comaianni mainly gathers cans and bottles after events and concerts, and in the summer, her main spots include the Bend Whitewater Park, where floaters toss their cans and bottles ashore. Lately, she has done well by scavenging the dumpster used by vendors at the Friday night festival in downtown Bend.
“I have gotten $60 every week just out of that one trash,” she said. “I will get in that dumpster with my flip flops, I don’t care. Whatever it takes, I gotta feed myself.”
She has other spots, too, but tries to keep those a secret. “We don’t tell each other about our honey holes,” she said.
Back at the BottleDrop Center, Shepherd is approaching his 350-per-day limit. He laments the cap on his work, saying he’d like to earn extra cash so that he can provide more for his girlfriend, who is disabled.
“It’s not enough to survive on, especially if you are out of food stamps. If they raise it to $100, people would be so much happier,” he said.
But amid the challenges, Shepherd said he still enjoys his work and looks forward to the end of each day.
He said he planned to go grocery shopping later to buy some steaks that he will barbecue back at his tent, pitched at the time on a U.S. Highway 97 off-ramp. It’s not ideal but it’s home.
“Once you are homeless, people don’t want to help you. They say you are a dirty person,” he said. “But I live better than most do. Just because I live in a tent doesn’t mean I can’t have a normal life.”
