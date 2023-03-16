As fire season approaches, officials in Deschutes County are asking area residents to reduce their risk for fire by creating defensible space around their homes. FireFree events are designed to help residents clean up yard debris that can become a fire hazard.
FireFree events allow area residents to drop off yard debris at no cost in Deschutes and Jefferson counties, at the following locations:
• Knott Landfill: May 6-21, daily from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Negus Transfer Station (Redmond): June 3-17, Mon-Sat 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Northwest (Fryrear) Transfer Station (Sisters): June 3-17, Wed-Sat 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Southwest Transfer Station (La Pine): June 3-17, Mon-Sat, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunriver Compost Site: May 5-6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Box Canyon Transfer Site (Madras): May 13-14 and May 20-21, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day
What is permitted to drop off?
• Grass clippings, brush, pine needles, pinecones, weeds, trimmings and branches, stumps or trees (no larger than 12 inches in diameter).
• Not accepted: rocks, sod, dirt, lumber, metal, trash or plastics of any kind, including plastic bags.
What areas around a property are potential fire hazards?
• Gutters and roof valleys where pine needles and leaves collect.
• Shrubs and weeds that provide a path of fuel for fire to reach your trees or home.
• Flammable materials near a deck, patio or fence. Remove weeds, shrubs or any combustible materials from around, under or on top of your deck, patio or wood fence.
• Bark mulch, pine needles, ornamental junipers or flammable vegetation within 5 feet of your home.
• Woodpiles near your home or other combustible vegetation. Move woodpiles at least 30 feet away from your home or other combustibles.
Visit the FireFree website at firefree.org for more information about how you can prepare your property for wildfire season.
