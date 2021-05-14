Outdoor explorers planning to visit Scout Lake may need to readjust their plans as the U.S. Forest Service is planning to conduct logging operations there this month.
Starting Monday, Scout Lake Group Campground and day use area will be closed during weekdays as part of the Greater Suttle Lake Vegetation Management Project, according to a news release from the Deschutes National Forest.
The temporary closures will be in place from 6 a.m. Mondays through 4 p.m. Fridays . The area will reopen to the public after 4 p.m. on Fridays and remain open through the weekend until Monday morning.
The area will be fully open during the Memorial Day weekend, including the Monday holiday. Campground reservations on the weekends after Memorial Day weekend will be honored. The operation is expected to continue through early to mid-June.
Goals of the vegetation project are to log and remove dead, dying and diseased trees within campground, day use areas, organizational camps and along roads in the greater Suttle Lake area, which includes Scout Lake.
For additional information, visitors can contact the Sisters Ranger District at 541-549-7700.
