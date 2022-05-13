The 25,804-acre project is located on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District, southeast of Bend.
A goal of the project is to make the forest more resilient to insects, disease and large-scale wildfire, according to a news release from the Deschutes National Forest. Prescribed fire and other treatments will be used to reduce hazardous fuels and move the area back to more historic conditions, prior to fire suppression.
In addition, the project addresses road management in the area to reduce impacts to soil, plants and wildlife habitat. The western portion of the project area crosses U.S. Highway 97 south of Deschutes River Woods and borders lava flows. China Hat Road, also known as Forest Road 18, goes through the project area.
Around 11,600 acres of the project area sits within the wildland urban interface. About 1,000 private structures, primarily homes, are within a mile of the project boundary.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.