The U.S. Forest Service is planning to move forward with a plan to remove trees infected with laminated root rot in a glen near Walton Lake in the Ochoco National Forest.
Plans to curb the root rot include a sanitation harvest on 35 acres, according to an environmental assessment for the area. The decision is part of the proposed action for the forest as identified in the assessment. Alternative options did not include a sanitation harvest.
A sanitation harvest differs from a clear cut because it would remove all species that serve as hosts for laminated root rot, including Douglas fir and grand fir, but it will retain the ponderosa pine and Western larch.
As part of its proposed action, the Forest Service will also conduct commercial and non-commercial thinning, and plant hardwoods as well as forbs, which are broad-leafed, non-woody plants.
Some form of forest treatment will be conducted on 178 acres of forest near the lake, although only a portion of that would be sanitation harvest.
In total, the majority of the treatments in the project area — 100 acres — is non-commercial thinning. Commercial thinning will take place on 43 acres .
Earlier plans to treat the forest with a sanitation harvest were met with stiff opposition. The Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project, an environmental non-profit based in Fossil, blocked an attempt to remove the trees in 2016 with a temporary court order.
The group argued that the trees should remain upright because taking them down would destroy the aesthetic value of the area. Proponents of the sanitation harvest say the trees represent a public safety hazard and can easily topple over onto people, cars or other personal property.
The harvest will be followed by reforestation of ponderosa pine and larch with the intent of developing a healthy forest stand of species that are not susceptible to the laminated root rot disease, according to Patrick Lair, public affairs officer for the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River Grassland.
Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project declined to provide an comment on the new plan .
The American Forest Resource Council, a trade association that represents more than 100 logging companies, said thinning the forest at Walton Lake will help reduce wildfire risk and improve conditions for wildlife.
Nick Smith, spokesman for the council, said the proposed action will increase safety for lake visitors.
“Hopefully this project can finally move forward to assure the safety of everyone who visits Walton Lake,” said Smith. “The forest service should move forward with treatments across the project area so the public can safely enjoy the entire recreation area.”
The public can weigh in on the environmental assessment during a public comment period. Electronic, written and oral comments will be accepted. Written comments can be addressed to Slater Turner, District Ranger, 3160 NE Third St., Prineville, 97754. Oral comments can be given over the phone by calling 541-416-6463. Comments are due by March 18, 2020.
