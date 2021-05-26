Hikers, bikers and others in the Deschutes National Forest west of Bend will need to be mindful of heavy equipment operating in the area as the Forest Service conducts mowing operations.
The mowing will occur on approximately 740 acres of land east of Forest Road 41 from behind the Seventh Mountain Resort property, continuing along areas adjacent to the Deschutes River.
Mowing reduces brush that can ignite the forest canopy in areas where wildfire occurs. Mowed areas help firefighters to contain wildfire and may reduce fire intensity.
The mowing will take place into much of the summer unless fire safety concerns arise, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The Forest Service advises visitors to the area that mowing can result in objects flying from the equipment. Visitors are encouraged to keep distance from mowing equipment to avoid possible injury.
