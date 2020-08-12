The U.S. Forest Service has opened up a 30-day period for the public to comment on a plan to end a long-standing provision that prevents the harvest of trees greater than 21 inches in diameter on six national forests in eastern Oregon and Washington, including the Deschutes National Forest.
The provisions are described in the Eastside Screens, a land-management plan put in place by the Forest Service 25 years ago. At the time the Eastside Screens were established as a suite of temporary land management provisions designed to protect water resources and wildlife habitats.
The 21-inch rule came under scrutiny by the Forest Service because of overcrowded stands of trees that are now deemed a wildfire hazard. The proposal to remove the rule would give managers more flexibility when designing projects, especially landscape forest restoration treatments, Forest Service officials said.
The proposed amendment to the Eastside Screens would apply to the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Malheur, Ochoco, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests.
Loggers, trucking companies, and wood manufacturers stand to benefit from a decision to remove the ban, as it would result in more work in national forests. The American Forest Resource Council, which represents logging interests, has shown its support for removing the ban.
Some environmental groups have already panned the plan as being bad for the environment.
"These protections have worked to protect wildlife habitat, clean water, and sequester carbon for two decades," said Rob Klavins, Northeast Oregon field coordinator for Oregon Wild. "They were meant to be just a part of a package of more comprehensive protections that the agency never developed. They now stand as the most meaningful protections for eastern Oregon’s remaining old-growth and big trees."
The Forest Service published its draft environmental assessment for the plan in the Federal Register on Tuesday. The 30-day comment period will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Two virtual public meetings will be held to discuss changes to the Eastside Screens: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 20.
