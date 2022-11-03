The Deschutes National Forest has completed reconstruction work on the Wyeth Boat Launch on the upper Deschutes River.
The U.S. Forest Service also improved the access road and the parking lot for the boat launch site.
The project was conducted to rebuild a boat ramp that had degraded to an unusable state, according to a release from the Forest Service. The launch provides river access to anglers, paddlers, floaters, kayakers and other river users.
The multi-phase project included the removal of the old boat ramp, construction of the new ramp, improvements to the parking areas, fee station and access road, and river bank stabilization work.
The ramp and nearby campground are located off Forest Road 43, which starts at Burgess Road in La Pine. The recreation site is just upstream from Pringle Falls. Questions about the ramp can be directed to the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.
