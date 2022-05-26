Summer steelhead are forecasted to have a low run this year, prompting the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to issue angling closures with steelhead, bass, and salmon in parts of the Deschutes River this summer, starting as early as June 1.
Last year’s upriver steelhead run to Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River was the lowest since records began in 1938, resulting in the first steelhead fishing closure on the Deschutes since 1978. Pre-season forecasts for 2022 are similar to last year’s returns, according to the department.
As more summer steelhead pass through Bonneville Dam from summer through fall, fishing seasons will be adjusted. Anglers should always check the recreation report for their fishing zone as regulations can change.
Under temporary rules adopted for the Deschutes River on Wednesday:
• Steelhead and bass fishing is closed from June 1 to Aug. 15 from the mouth at the westbound I-84 bridge upstream to Pelton Dam.
• Chinook salmon fishing is closed from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15 from the mouth at the westbound I-84 bridge upstream to the upper railroad trestle (approximately three miles downstream from Sherars Falls).
• Coho salmon fishing is closed from Aug 1. to Aug. 15 from the mouth at the westbound I-84 bridge upstream to the upper railroad trestle (approximately three miles downstream from Sherars Falls) and from Sherars Falls upstream to Pelton Dam.
Normally under permanent regulations, hatchery steelhead fishing is open all year, coho fishing is open Aug 1. to Dec. 31 and Chinook fishing is open Aug. 1 to Oct. 31. Salmon fishing closures are needed during these time periods as salmon anglers may encounter wild steelhead.
Trout fishing remains open on the Deschutes River as there is less risk that trout anglers will encounter wild steelhead. Anglers should take extra steps to avoid targeting steelhead and safely release them if caught, according to the department.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.