Klamath Dam Removal (copy)

The Copco 2 dam on the lower Klamath River is seen near Hornbrook, California, in March. Copco 2 is scheduled to be the first of four dams removed in the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history. 

 Gillian Flaccus/AP file

The Copco 2 dam, one of four Klamath River dams scheduled to come down, is on schedule to be removed this summer.

Mark Bransom, CEO for Klamath River Renewal Corp., said the preparations to remove Copco 2 are on schedule with the actual removal planned between June and October. The other three hydroelectric dams — Copco 1, Irongate and John C. Boyle — are planned to be removed in 2024 making the project the largest dam removal effort in U.S. history.

