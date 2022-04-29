Deschutes National Forest with Black Butte (copy)

A view from the Whychus Overlook Trail looking north towards Black Butte.

 Makenzie Whittle/Bulletin file

Starting Sunday, firewood can be collected in the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and the Crooked River National Grassland, for personal and commercial use. All areas remain open to firewood collection through Nov. 30.

This year, personal firewood permits are free for up to eight cords of wood. A cord is defined as 128 cubic feet of wood. This firewood cannot be sold and must only be for personal use. People interested in selling firewood must obtain a commercial permit.

Personal firewood permits are available at local vendors and U.S. Forest Service offices. Commercial permits will only be available at Forest Service offices. Currently only the Sisters and Crescent ranger districts have open front offices. As staffing allows, other Forest Service offices will begin opening during May and early June.

Permit holders must have a permit and a copy of the firewood synopsis while collecting firewood and will be required to tag their loads. Permits for firewood on national forest lands are not valid on Bureau of Land Management administered lands.

Forest Service offices can be reached at the following numbers:

Deschutes National Forest

• Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District: 541-383-5300

• Sisters Ranger District: 541-549-7700

• Crescent Ranger District: 541-433-3200

• Redmond Air Center: 541-504-7200

Ochoco National Forest

• Lookout Mountain and Paulina Ranger District: 541-416-6500

• Crooked River National Grassland: 541-416-6640

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.