A wildfire burning 5 miles northwest of Post, an unincorporated community in Crook County, had burned 101 acres and was 80% contained as of 8 a.m. Monday.
Known as the Wickiup Road fire, it started around 3 p.m. Saturday on private land and then moved to Prineville Bureau of Land Management land.
The cause of the fire, located in an area of juniper trees and dry hills, is under investigation.
Thunderstorms forecas for Central Oregon have prompted officials to post a red flag warning, due to the possibility of lightning strikes creating more fires. The warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday until 11 p.m Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.