High fire risk in Central Oregon prompted the State Fire Marshal to send fire crews and vehicles to the High Desert to serve as a backup in case wildfires flare up this week. Two task forces from Washington and Marion counties will be based in Redmond for 72 hours, starting Tuesday morning.
The backup includes eight fire engines, two water tenders, two command vehicles and 28 firefighters. Roger Johnson, fire chief for Sisters-Camp Sherman, said the reinforcements will help take pressure off local crews if fires grow in size.
“Our goal regionally and statewide is to respond with as much force as we can, as quickly as we can and keep fires as small as possible,” said Johnson. “So this is part of that effort to preposition resources in areas that are experiencing higher risk due to the weather that we have and the fuel conditions.”
A Red Flag warning is in place for Central Oregon Tuesday. Red Flag warnings mean warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds can combine to produce increased fire danger. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the high 90s by Saturday.
The pre-positioning of fire crews is a rare event in Central Oregon and comes after wildfires tore across the state at the end of last year's wildfire season. The Labor Day wildfire burned large areas of Western Oregon and left Central Oregon covered in a thick pall of smoke for nearly a week. Johnson said this is the first time he has seen crews moved in his nine years as fire chief in Sisters.
The fire alert comes after thunderstorms Monday afternoon sparked around 15 small fires around Central Oregon. Two of the fires Monday grew to half an acre, said Christie Shaw, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Forestry. The other fires were single-tree incidents or fires that covered just one-tenth of an acre, said Shaw. A reconnaissance flight patrolled the area Tuesday looking for additional fires.
Fire officials are concerned that drought conditions across Central Oregon have made the area a tinderbox for wildfire. Most of Deschutes County is in exceptional or extreme drought, while nearly all of Crook County is in extreme drought.
“We are anticipating record temperatures, 100 degrees plus over the weekend, so obviously it’s concerning for us based on our fuel conditions,” said Shaw. “The thunderstorms are going to come with high winds. Fuels are receptive to ignition and then you add wind to it which can cause rapid spread.”
Three of the Monday fires were visible near Ochoco Reservoir and one was located east of Powell Butte, said Shaw. None of the fires threatened any homes.
Mike Shaw, district forester for the Central Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, said the fires were relatively easy to control.
“We have enough resources to manage the fires that we picked up in that lightning and there was just a little bit of moisture with it," he said. "That allowed us a little bit of time so we could jump on them pretty quick to get them corralled while they were still small."
While the Monday night fires have been contained, a fire on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation continues to burn out of control. The S-503 Fire has burned 6,200 acres and is 10% contained.
Mike Shaw said his crews use GIS systems to monitor lightning strikes and prepare to respond to fires. The system will come in handy in the coming days, he said, as more lightning is expected, combined with warm temperatures.
“There is a lot of nervousness,” said Mike Shaw “We are going to be flying detection flights over the next few days. Detection is going to be key for the next three or four days in front of that heat.”
