A new event celebrating the history, food and culture of the Cove Palisades State Park area is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3.
The Festival of the Land will celebrate the different cultures that have existed around the confluence of the Crooked and Deschutes rivers.
The event will focus on the food and resources that have drawn different cultures to the area.
The event is part of State Parks Day, which annually offers free camping and free access to day-use areas on the first Saturday of June at Oregon state parks.
The festival is an opportunity for visitors to learn about the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the wheat farmers who came from other areas of Oregon, and the vaqueros who rode and roped on cattle ranches. Oregon State University now uses land in the area for research purposes.
The event will include history, culture and wildlife displays, Dutch oven cooking demonstrations, archaeological hikes, games for kids, a petting zoo and a mini farmers market.
Parking is free but will be limited.
Additional parking will be available with a shuttle service from the Crooked River Campground area.
