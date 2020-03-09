Eagle Watch, an annual festival celebrating eagles, will take place March 28-29 at the Round Butte Overlook Park near Lake Billy Chinook. This year’s event marks the 25th anniversary of Eagle Watch.
Activities surrounding Eagle Watch include eagle spotting with bird-watching equipment, birdhouse building and a performance by the Quartz Creek Drummers and Dancers.
The event hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on March 28 and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m on March 29. Admission to the event is free. Round Butte Overlook Park is located 10 miles southwest of Madras.
