A project to do away with the aging Government Camp highway rest area and replace it with a safer and more modern facility has taken a step closer to reality with federal funding to study and plan out a new site.

A planning grant of $715,000 has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation to a group of organizations that have a stake in developing the new rest area.

