Sneaker waves

A sign in Yachats warns visitors about sneaker waves. 

 Tiffany Woods / Oregon Sea Grant via OSU

Most beachgoers in the Pacific Northwest are familiar with the phenomenon of “sneaker waves” — sudden surges of water that can sweep people off their feet or pin them against rocks and dunes.

Tuba Özkan-Haller, an Oregon State University professor who studies the physics of ocean waves, said they're often described as “mini-tsunamis.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.