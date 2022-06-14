A Trump-era environmental rule change that allows logging of mature and old-growth forests in Central and Eastern Oregon and Washington is being challenged by environmentalists.
On Tuesday, six conservation groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service to reverse that agency's decision to eliminate a provision of the Eastside Screens, which prohibits logging of trees larger than 21 inches in diameter.
The groups include Greater Hells Canyon Council, Oregon Wild, Central Oregon LandWatch, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, WildEarth Guardians and the Sierra Club. The litigation was filed by Portland-based Crag Law Center in U.S. District Court.
The Eastside Screens were established by the Forest Service in 1994 as a temporary measure to protect stream-side areas, trees and wildlife on six national forests, including the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests. The rule change would remove a provision that prevents the logging of trees larger than 21 inches in diameter.
Opponents have long maintained that the change forced the closure of lumber mills in both Washington and Oregon.
The lawsuit alleges that the decision to remove the provision violated the National Environmental Protection Act and the National Forest Management Act.
The groups also intend to seek enforcement of the Endangered Species Act protections for fish and wildlife that depend on older forests. They allege that cutting down large trees harms salmon, steelhead and bull trout by removing shade and forest cover that keeps rivers and streams cool.
