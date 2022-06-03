Boaters will be feeling the impact of Central Oregon’s drought at several area lakes this summer. The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that low lake levels are preventing the installation of docks at both East Lake and Crescent Lake.
Cinder Hill Boating, East Lake Boating, and Hot Springs Boating, all at East Lake, will not receive dock installation this year. The East Lake water level does not reach the East Lake boat ramp.
The ramps at Cinder Hill and Hot Springs currently extend into the lake at a shallow depth but are likely to recede through the summer, according to a release from the Forest Service. The Forest Service is working on a strategy to address future access to East Lake.
The Forest Service will similarly not be installing docks at both Spring Boating and Crescent Lake boating, both at Crescent Lake. However, the low water boat ramp at Crescent Lake is open. At Wickiup Reservoir, the North Wickiup Boating docks will also not be installed due to low water levels.
Docks on Paulina Lake at Little Crater Boating and Paulina Lake Campground were scheduled to be installed Friday.
