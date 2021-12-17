A group that advocates for the welfare of wild horses in the Ochoco National Forest has opened up a lawsuit against federal officials, alleging that a planned reduction of the herd size is detrimental to the species and the Ochoco ecosystem.
The suit, filed Oct. 1 by the Prineville-based Central Oregon Wild Horse Coalition in U.S. District Court, lists Gayle Hunt and Melinda Kestler, members of the coalition, as plaintiffs. Defendants listed in the case include Randy Moore, chief of the U.S. Forest Service, and Shane Jeffries, supervisor of the Ochoco National Forest.
The horses in the Ochocos roam a 25,000-acre territory that was established in 1975 following the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, which requires the secretary of agriculture to protect unbranded and unclaimed horses residing on public lands.
Horses started appearing in the territory in the early 1900s. According to the Forest Service, ranchers purposely turned loose quality animals to ensure a future supply of good horses, and some made a home in the Ochocos. The Forest Service says the horses had migrated to the area from Post, Mitchell and Prineville.
Now the Forest Service says the herd in the Ochocos has grown too large, and the horses are consuming too much grass in riparian areas, which officials say degrades sensitive habitat for wildlife.
Ochoco National Forest spokesperson Kassidy Kern described the riparian areas in the wild horse range as “unsatisfactory” and “not meeting the forage goal of the Forest Plan.”
“We expect that by maintaining horses within the appropriate management level, there would be less degradation of riparian and moist meadow habitat, less streambank alteration, and less sediment,” said Kern.
“The Forest Service must maintain a herd size that the habitat within the territory boundary can sustain.”
The management level of 47 to 57 wild horses is based on analysis of existing conditions in the territory, said Kern. Currently, there are around 120 horses in the herd. The Central Oregon Wild Horse Coalition says the numbers are satisfactory.
Kern adds that there are other factors that have contributed to riparian degradation in the territory, including historic grazing and logging practices.
“Riparian forage is often utilized by many species and occurs in areas of gentle slopes that most foraging species, including wild horses, permitted livestock and wildlife, prefer,” she said.
Kern also noted that sheep are permitted to graze in the territory for a portion of the year, but the permittee has not grazed sheep on the allotment in several years “because of a lack of forage availability.”
The coalition filed the suit after the May approval of the Ochoco Wild Horse Herd Management Plan, said Kern.
“The government will file a response to the complaint later in December,” said Kern. “No schedule for briefing the merits of the case with the court has been set.”
Gayle Hunt, president and founder of the coalition, a nonprofit, said the smaller-sized herd won’t have enough genetic diversity and the herd numbers will drift lower due to predation by cougars and wolves. A larger population will overcome predation and severe weather events, she adds.
According to Hunt, a retired employee of the Forest Service, higher numbers of wild horses will absorb predation, benefiting other wildlife. She added that the horses help to create and maintain additional water and mineral access shared by other animals in the national forest by pawing at the ground.
“The horses have made water available in winter and summer when other sources have dried up or frozen over,” said Hunt. “They paw very skillfully and relentlessly. They not only enhance sites as part of their own necessary habitat components, they also do the work for many, many other animals.”
When asked whether or not predators could endanger the herd, Kern said that while wolves, cougars and bears do occur in the territory, predation on horses would be a “rare or abnormal occurrence” and likely to occur only on young, sick or injured horses.
“There is little evidence of predation on the herd as a factor affecting population growth,” said Kern. “There have been no confirmed cases of predation on horses by wolves to date.”
The Forest Service had planned to start the gathering and removal of horses in October, but plans were shelved because of supply chain problems. Kern said she hopes the work can begin in early 2022 and the litigation against the Forest Service is not delaying plans to remove horses.
