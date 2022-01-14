The nonprofit Discover Your Forest is offering several free events this winter season designed to teach kids winter nature skills including identifying animal tracks and snow science.
The Junior Snow Ranger program will be held Sunday, Feb. 20 and March 27 in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. Participants in the program will earn a Junior Snow Ranger badge. Participants meet at the snowshoe hut located at Mt. Bachelor ski area’s West Village base area. The events run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The program is designed for children in the fourth and fifth grades, but activities are appropriate for 7- 11-year-olds. Parents are encouraged to stay and participate in the activities.
Activities include wildlife tracking and track games, identifying skulls and tracks of animals and discovering how plants and animals adapt to winter.
Families interested in snowshoeing can participate in a free snowshoeing tour beginning at 1:30 p.m. on each scheduled day of the event. Participants must be 8 or older. The snowshoe tour lasts 90 minutes and includes information on the natural history of the area.
