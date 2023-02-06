Science and snowballs in ‘outdoor classroom,’ on Bachelor (copy)

Children hold their hands up to see if a nearby gray jay bird will land on them during a learning event at Mt. Bachelor in 2016. The event was part of a partnership involving the U.S. Forest Service, Discover Your Forest and the ski area.

 Andy Tullis/Bulletin file

Two free events for families at Mt. Bachelor ski area this winter are designed to educate kids on snow science, wildlife tracking and other wonders of winter.

The Junior Snow Ranger event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 and March 26. It is being sponsored by the Deschutes National Forest, Mt. Bachelor and the environmental nonprofit Discover Your Forest. Participants are asked to gather at Mt. Bachelor’s West Village base area.

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

