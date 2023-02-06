Children hold their hands up to see if a nearby gray jay bird will land on them during a learning event at Mt. Bachelor in 2016. The event was part of a partnership involving the U.S. Forest Service, Discover Your Forest and the ski area.
Two free events for families at Mt. Bachelor ski area this winter are designed to educate kids on snow science, wildlife tracking and other wonders of winter.
The Junior Snow Ranger event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 and March 26. It is being sponsored by the Deschutes National Forest, Mt. Bachelor and the environmental nonprofit Discover Your Forest. Participants are asked to gather at Mt. Bachelor’s West Village base area.
The events are designed for children in fourth and fifth grade, but activities are appropriate for kids ages 7 to 11. Activities include how to safely explore in winter, wildlife track identification, learning how animals survive in winter and learning how clouds produce snow. A scavenger hunt may also be held, pending weather conditions.
Adults are encouraged to participate in the activities with their kids. A free, 90-minute snowshoeing tour begins at 1 p.m. for participants ages 8 and older. The tour includes information about natural history topics that relate to the surrounding Cascade Mountains.
