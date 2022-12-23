GreenLakes-1.jpg

A waterfall on Fall Creek along the Green Lakes Trail in the Three Sisters Wilderness.

 Mark Morical/The Bulletin

The non-profit Deschutes Trails Coalition has selected nine projects to receive a total of $600,000 to improve trails and trail infrastructure around Deschutes County, according to a release.

The funding comes from a portion of the Deschutes County Transient Room Tax and was approved earlier this year by the Deschutes County Commission. The room tax is an 8% tax on rentals of rooms or space for lodging collected in unincorporated areas of Deschutes County from people who stay 30 consecutive days or less.

