The non-profit Deschutes Trails Coalition has selected nine projects to receive a total of $600,000 to improve trails and trail infrastructure around Deschutes County, according to a release.
The funding comes from a portion of the Deschutes County Transient Room Tax and was approved earlier this year by the Deschutes County Commission. The room tax is an 8% tax on rentals of rooms or space for lodging collected in unincorporated areas of Deschutes County from people who stay 30 consecutive days or less.
Trails were selected by a nine-person advisory committee made up of individuals specializing in a variety of disciplines. The following projects (and their award recipients) have been selected to receive funding through a stewardship grant set up by the coalition.
Green Lakes Trailhead Host Hut — Friends of Central Cascades Wilderness
Increased volunteer skills and capacity for 115 Miles of trail maintenance — Central Oregon Trail Alliance
Newberry National Volcanic Monument trail accessibility project — Deschutes National Forest
Oregon Badlands Wilderness and Reynolds Pond Trail and Accessibility Improvements — Oregon Natural Desert Association
Route information published in a digital guide for 30 gravel bike trails/routes — Dirty Freehub
Shevlin Park Trail improvement project — Bend Parks and Recreation District
Spectre Ranch Acquisition for Paulina Creek Reserve — Deschutes Land Trust
Three Creek Meadow & Chief Paulina Horse Camps corral replacement — Oregon Equestrian Trails
Trailhead Ambassador Program — Discover Your Forest
The Deschutes Trails Coalition was formed in 2017 and includes trails organizations, land management agencies, visitor bureaus, conservation organizations, and other stakeholders. More information is available at deschutestrailscoalition.org.
