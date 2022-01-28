The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District announced it has $300,000 in available funding to help farmers and ranchers improve and upgrade their irrigation systems.
The announcement, made in a press release, says the funding is for its On-Farm Efficiency Water Conservation Investment Program.
One objective of the program is to help farmers currently using flood irrigation convert to sprinkler systems. Priority will also be given to projects that reduce off-site impacts to water bodies, including streams, rivers and irrigation canals.
Erin Kilcullen, general manager for Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District, said that between 23% to 26% of Central Oregon Irrigation District patrons use flood irrigation, and around 1% of Tumalo Irrigation District patrons use flood irrigation.
Funding is available only to Deschutes County landowners with water rights. Eligibility requires that the landowner produces hay or other agricultural crops or raises agricultural livestock.
Funding limits are set at $20,000 or 75% of the total cost of the project, whichever is less. Applications are available through the Conservation District website. Landowners who meet the criteria for the funding must apply by February 11.
For additional information on the program, contact Tom Bennett, 541-626-8590 or tbdeschutesswcd@outlook.com, conservation technician for the organization.
