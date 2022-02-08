The Deschutes River Conservancy has been awarded $1.37 million in federal funds to formally establish a water bank that will follow a pilot project currently in effect. The project is designed to help improve scarce water supplies for farmers in North Unit Irrigation District and will boost flows in the Deschutes River in winter.
The conservancy’s project is one of 13 projects across five western states approved for funding last month by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The total assistance approved for all projects was $20.5 million, according to the reclamation website.
In Central Oregon, the water bank activities will primarily be focused on restoring stream flows and helping farmers and cities get the water they need, according to a statement from the conservancy. The water bank allows landowners in Central Oregon Irrigation District the opportunity to give up their water for a year and allow it to be transferred to water-parched North Unit Irrigation District. Some of the funding will be used to pay for increasing measurement capabilities within the district and improving drought forecasting capabilities.
“Increased measurement is needed throughout the system, to better track and move water around through the bank,” said Kate Fitzpatrick, director of the conservancy.
Nine of the projects awarded by the bureau are in California, with each receiving $2 million in funding. Utah, New Mexico, Colorado and Oregon each received funds for one project.
The reclamation bureau's past drought funding was used almost exclusively for emergency response actions, including hauling water and drilling wells, according to the bureau’s website. Its new program has funding for contingency planning and projects that mitigate the impacts of drought in advance of a crisis, the one in Central Oregon being a prime example.
"The $1.3 million investment in the Deschutes Basin will be utilized to find better and more efficient ways to move and monitor water for years to come," said Craig Horrell, general manager for Central Oregon Irrigation District.
Since the Deschutes River Conservancy first announced the water bank pilot earlier this year, more than 100 patrons of Central Oregon Irrigation District have volunteered to not use their water this year, said Fitzpatrick.
The conservancy hopes that water for 1,200 acres in Central Oregon Irrigation District can be “sold” on a temporary basis to North Unit this year, said Fitzpatrick. If the target is met, that would supply 5,200 acre-feet of water to North Unit for the irrigation season.
The extra water will help North Unit farmers get through a multi-year drought that has left most with allocations so small that farmers are only able to plant half their crops.
There are benefits for landowners in Central Oregon Irrigation District, too.
Each district landowner can receive $100 per acre that isn't watered, paid by North Unit. North Unit will also need to pay $25 per acre to the irrigation district for administering the program, making the total cost to North Unit $125 per acre.
The Deschutes River is another winner in the water bank project, with an additional four cubic feet of water flowing out of Wickiup Reservoir in winter, resulting in higher flows that will benefit aquatic wildlife.
“We would build on this in the future,” said Fitzpatrick.
The program is based partially on an earlier water bank that was developed in Central Oregon in the late 2000s, and partially on other water banks used throughout the U.S., said Fitzpatrick.
There is a caveat when it comes to “selling” water.
Irrigators don’t actually own the water that comes to their property — they only own the “right” to use the water. That’s because Oregon water law provides that all water is publicly owned and a water right is required to divert water from its natural course and put it to “beneficial use.”
But under the water bank system, giving up a water right for a year to benefit North Unit is not a way to beneficially use water, which must be done once every five years to maintain a water right.
Landowners who are in their fourth or fifth year of not using water will need to use it or lease it instream to maintain water rights.
Josh Garner, a Central Oregon Irrigation District patron, said in an email that he would like to participate in the program but has not committed yet because he believes he must commit all his water, leaving nothing left over to keep his landscaping alive.
“Few landowners would be willing to donate under this current setup,” said Garner.
Fitzpatrick says there are workarounds. Patrons can “potentially” lease a portion of their irrigated acres depending on how the agreement is structured.
She offers an example — a farmer with 40 acres can lease out the water from ten of those acres. The farmer cannot lease a portion of the water while still irrigating the entire property.
The conservancy hopes to build this capability into the water bank in the future as measurement capability increases, said Fitzpatrick.
Central Oregon Irrigation District patrons interested in getting more information about the project and how to qualify can visit the website: deschuteswaterbank.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.