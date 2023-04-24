Arnold Canal
A small section of Arnold Irrigation District's main canal lined with cement near Bend on Aug. 18, 2022.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

The Bureau of Reclamation recently announced new funding to help pay for canal piping projects Central Oregon. The piping is expected to save water that will eventually help boost water levels in the Deschutes River.

On Friday, the Bureau of Reclamation announced an award of $2.7 million to the Deschutes River Conservancy, the non-profit that is helping three irrigation districts convert their open ditches  to pipelines. The total cost of the project is $5.4 million.  The conservancy will seek match funding from state agencies to cover the balance.

