The Bend Park & Recreation District on Wednesday revealed several new design concepts it has developed for improved access to the Deschutes River, and is asking the public to comment on its plans.

The projects — at Columbia Park, Miller’s Landing Park and McKay Park — are designed to improve access for swimmers, floaters and kayakers and also to prevent riverbank erosion. The three targeted areas are part of a larger plan by the park district to improve more than a dozen access points over a period of 10 years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.