People cruise the trail slightly south of Miller's Landing Park with McKay Park just across the Deschutes River in Bend. The Bend Park & Recreation District has presented several improvement options for access to the river at the park.
People cruise the trail slightly south of Miller's Landing Park with McKay Park just across the Deschutes River in Bend. The Bend Park & Recreation District has presented several improvement options for access to the river at the park.
The Bend Park & Recreation District on Wednesday revealed several new design concepts it has developed for improved access to the Deschutes River, and is asking the public to comment on its plans.
The projects — at Columbia Park, Miller’s Landing Park and McKay Park — are designed to improve access for swimmers, floaters and kayakers and also to prevent riverbank erosion. The three targeted areas are part of a larger plan by the park district to improve more than a dozen access points over a period of 10 years.
In summer, the river around the Old Mill District is chockablock with tourists and locals wanting to cool off in the Deschutes. But all that use has taken a toll on the environment, and the park district, which manages 8 miles of Bend's riverfront property, says it's time to make lasting improvements to protect sensitive habitat.
Three individual projects in the plan have been combined into a single project. Community input on the project will be collected until Feb. 8. Two initial concepts are provided for each river access location and are intended to present the widest range of possible solutions, according to a news release from the district.
The park district has created an online story map survey with descriptions of each project complete with slider tools that allow users to see before-and-after photos. At the bottom of the mapping tool is a link that allows users to vote on which project designs they prefer.
Timing and funding sources are yet to be determined for the project, and the district said it could be years from being realized.
Kelli Whittman, marketing manager at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, said she has seen lots of erosion during her almost daily visits to the Bend Whitewater Park because of people entering and exiting the river at undesignated locations. She said there is a strong need to educate the public and create an infrastructure that will prevent people from damaging the riverside areas.
"It's really important to protect the riparian zones because they protect the river," said Whittman. "They are native and natural plants that help maintain the health of the river. They are also acting as a filter and keep sediments and washouts from entering the river."
In addition to repairing the damage done along the riverbanks of the Deschutes, the projects will also give river users safe access to the water.
"That is huge; that is so important," said Kolleen Miller, education director at the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, a nonprofit that partners with the park district on river access projects. "The big reason that we are restoring these areas is for river health, but we also want people to access the river in responsible ways."
In addition to the online tool, the district is also offering in-person outreach events to present the projects to the public. The first is from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the community room at the Bend Park & Recreation District offices, 799 SW Columbia St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.