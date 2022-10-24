Cooler weather and increased containment lines have allowed U.S. Forest Service officials to re-open areas that have been closed because of the Cedar Creek Fire.
Reopened areas include a portion of the area around Cultus Lake and all of Davis Lake.
The Pacific Crest Trail from the junction at Forest Road 4290 to Snowshoe Lake Trail will remain closed.
In addition, Forest Road 4630 at the junction of Forest Road 4635 to the Metolius-Windigo Trail at the junction with Winopee Lake Trail will remain closed.
As of Monday the Cedar Creek Fire had burned 127,283 acres and is now 55% contained. Around 300 personnel are still working to control the fire.
In addition to Cedar Creek-related closures, the U.S. Forest Service closed a portion of the Suttle Lake Loop Trail starting Monday during a tree removal and vegetation management project. The trail will be closed in the area of Blue Bay Campground.
Visitors will be able to hike out and back along open sections of trail during the temporary closure. Trail closure within Blue Bay Campground will last one week.
Seasonal closures have also begun on the Deschutes National Forest. These closures include the following areas:
• The gate at Todd Lake.
• Forest Road 370.
• Forest Road 4600-370 to Forest Road 4601, which provides driving access to popular Three Sisters Wilderness trailheads, including Broken Top Trailhead.
For more information about the status of Deschutes National Forest closures, the public can contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300 or the Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.