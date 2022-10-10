Several closures along the Cascade Lakes Highway caused by the Cedar Creek Fire have been lifted, reopening areas that had been shuttered for more than a month due to the blaze.
Reopened areas are located primarily on the east side of the highway, according to a news release from the Deschutes National Forest.
These include recreation areas at Crane Prairie, North and South Twin lakes and Wickiup Reservoir. The east side of Davis Lake is open. However, the campground on that side will have no services, so visitors will need to pack out what they pack in. Cultus Lake will remain closed until further notice.
Campgrounds have reopened at Lava Lake, Little Lava Lake, and the Twin Lakes area. However, Sheep’s Bridge and Crane Prairie campgrounds will remain closed.
The national forest recommends checking with local resorts for information about the services they will be offering prior to traveling into the area.
The Cedar Creek Fire remains active and has burned 122,210 acres in the Deschutes and Willamette national forests. The fire is 32% contained and has 730 personnel currently active on the fire.
For more information, the public can contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300 or the Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200.
