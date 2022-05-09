The Deschutes National Forest has released information on a project that could see forest thinning and prescribed fire treatment on 19,437 acres of land in the Green Ridge area, 13 miles north of Sisters.
The Sisters Ranger District of the national forest will release on Tuesday a draft decision notice and final environmental assessment on the vegetation treatment project, according to a press statement.
Release of the notice starts a 45-day objection filing period to those who have previously commented on the project.
The purpose of the project is to make the Green Ridge area more resilient to wildfire, insects and disease, said Holly Jewkes, Forest Supervisor for the Deschutes National Forest.
Parts of the project under consideration include road closures and road decommissioning, including along unauthorized roads. The road closures will reduce disturbance of wildlife habitat, according to the statement.
“Given declines in mule deer populations in the area over the past several years, the road closures and decommissioning are an important aspect of the project,” according to the statement.
The draft decision will authorize realignment and parking lot improvements of Green Ridge Trail. It also authorizes the cutting of approximately 5.25 million board feet of timber and includes all connected actions such as tree planting.
Ian Reid, district ranger for the Sisters Ranger District, said the selected alternative for the project balances resource protection for northern spotted owl habitat, treatment of fuels, closure of unnecessary roads and providing forest products to local economies.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.