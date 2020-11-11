Forest officials plan to burn piles of wood from tree cutting operations along U.S. Highway 97 between Lava Butte and Sunriver starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend.
The woodpiles are burned as part of regular forest management activities to reduce the amount of flammable material that can create wildfires in summer.
Burn operations could create smoke that will be visible for several days, according to a news release by the Deschutes National Forest. The piles are scattered across 54 acres of land on the east side of Highway 97.
Smoke could drift onto the highway, but no closures are anticipated. Drivers are advised to turn on their headlights and slow their speed if visibility is diminished due to smoke.
Firefighters near the town of Crescent will also be burning woodpiles along Highway 97 and state Highway 58. Near Sisters, firefighters will be burning piles around Melvin Butte this week.
