The Deschutes National Forest has approved a $3 fee increase for most single campsites and a $17 increase for some group sites for the 2023 camping season.
The price hikes are based on increasing costs for materials and labor, according to Jaime Olle, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest. All other recreation fees remain unchanged.
Rates for campsites vary across the National Forest but are typically between $16 and $26 a night for a single campsite (one vehicle included). Group sites cost between $100 to $300 depending on size and amenities.
Campgrounds are managed by concessionaire Vista Recreation. A list of campgrounds can be found on the Deschutes National Forest website (fs.usda.gov/deschutes) and campsite reservations can be made through recreation.gov.
Hikers are also getting ready for another season of trekking in the Cascades. Central Cascades wilderness permits are required for all overnight stays in the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington, and Three Sisters wilderness areas between June 15 and Oct. 15. About 40% of each day’s overnight permits will be released at 7 a.m. April 4 for reservation on recreation.gov.
No Central Cascades wilderness permits are required for overnight stays in the Waldo Lake and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas.
Central Cascades wilderness permits for day use are required at 19 of 79 trailheads in the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington, and Three Sisters wilderness areas, also between June 15 and Oct. 15. These permits will become available June 5 at 7:00 a.m.
The 19 trailheads include the following:
Mount Washington Wilderness
Pacific Crest at McKenzie Pass
Bensan Tenas
Three Sisters Wilderness
Obsidian
Scott
Lava Camp Lake
Tam McArthur Rim
Broken Top
Crater Ditch
Todd Lake
Green Lakes/Soda Creek
Devil’s Lake (South Sister)
Devil's Lake (Wickiup Plains)
Sisters Mirror
Mount Jefferson Wilderness
PCT Breitenbush Lake
South Breietenbush
Whitewater Creek
Pamelia Lake
Marion Lake
Duffy Lake
Jack Lake (Canyon Creek Meadows)
