Priday Ranch, a wilderness area that sprawls over 4,500 acres of land north of Madras, has been formally acquired by the Deschutes Land Trust, a deal that ensures special protection of delicate wildlife habitat for fish and large mammals.
The Land Trust purchased the property for approximately $3.5 million, according to Brad Nye, conservation director for the Deschutes Land Trust. The property, located 18 miles from Madras, was purchased in July but an announcement was delayed until this week, as the Land Trust worked with neighboring properties on initial fire and access planning, said Nye.
Land acquisitions by conservation groups help preserve and protect Oregon lands from development. The Deschutes Land Trust has so far protected more than 17,500 acres of land in Central Oregon.
Grants used to pay for the loan are to be provided by several organizations, including the Pelton Mitigation Fund, the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, and the Pacific Northwest Resilient Landscapes Initiative.
The ranch includes 10 miles Trout Creek, Antelope Creek, and Ward Creek, parts of which are critical spawning habitat for steelhead. The area is also home to eagles, mule deer and Rocky Mountain elk. More than 100 beaver dams and lodges have been located in the area.
Trout Creek in particular is considered an important habitat for steelhead, providing as much as 25% of steelhead that live in the Deschutes River. In some years, as many as 350 steelhead may spawn in the 10 miles of creek on the ranch.
Much of the property is extremely rugged, with steep slopes, cliffs, and canyons, all of which provide a wide variety of aspects and microhabitats, said Nye.
“The ruggedness of these areas makes them fairly inaccessible, meaning human impacts are greatly reduced,” he said.
The Land Trust is planning a number of projects in the area, including biological inventories as well as the management of noxious weeds. Plans are also in place to mitigate fire danger.
The land that became Priday Ranch was held by Native American tribes until 1855, when the Treaty with the Tribes of Middle Oregon ceded the land to the United States. Albert Priday and his family acquired the land in 1881. Albert’s great-grandson Annan Priday worked with the Deschutes Land Trust to conserve the ranch land.
The Land Trust says it is planning to conduct private hikes of the ranch but for now, those plans are on hold due to COVID-19.
