In preparation for the upcoming wildfire season, Deschutes and Jefferson counties are hosting several FireFree Days in the coming weeks, in which residents can drop off yard debris at no cost.

FireFree days are organized to encourage people to create defensible spaces around their homes in case of wildfire. The website firefree.org has tips on how to prevent wildfires from affecting homes and neighborhoods.

Yard debris can be dropped off at the following locations, dates and times.

• Knott Landfill: April 30 to May 15, every day, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Negus Transfer Station (Redmond): May 21 to June 4 (daily except Sunday), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Northwest Transfer Station (Sisters): May 21 to June 4 (Wednesdays through Saturdays), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Southwest Transfer Station (La Pine): May 21 to June 4 (Wednesdays through Saturdays), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sunriver Compost Site: May 6 to 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Box Canyon Transfer Station (Jefferson County): May 7 and 8, May 14 and 15, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

