Mule deer

In July, mule deer antlers are still growing. This young buck was photographed in Bend, making its living on browse.

 Gary Lewis/For The Bulletin

A plan to update a wildlife inventory for mule deer, elk, and eagles in Deschutes County was shelved on Wednesday by the Deschutes County Commission.

The three-member Board elected to postpone the inventory update to January 2023 “to accommodate other time-sensitive, long-range planning projects,” according to a release from the county. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(1) comment

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

dude. we want the Adair word-salad reported. What did she say on the vote, word for word. No guessing what it means.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.