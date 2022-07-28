A plan to update a wildlife inventory for mule deer, elk, and eagles in Deschutes County was shelved on Wednesday by the Deschutes County Commission.
The three-member Board elected to postpone the inventory update to January 2023 “to accommodate other time-sensitive, long-range planning projects,” according to a release from the county.
Commissioner Phil Chang was the only member to support an immediate start of the inventory update. Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to postpone the update. DeBone told The Bulletin that the delay gives county staff more capacity to develop regulations related to the production and processing of psilocybin in the county's rural areas.
Deschutes County Planning Division staff will return to the commission in early January with a public outreach schedule and draft concepts, amendments and findings, according to the county statement. Public information sessions will be planned to disseminate information.
Deschutes County uses the inventories to determine the protections needed for certain areas — habitat use patterns, animal group size and nest locations are just a few of the data points that make up the inventory.
The commission initially directed the community development department to proceed with the inventory update in September. The delay cancels several information sessions that had been planned for August to offer the public an overview of the draft wildlife inventory draft changes.
The wildlife inventories are designed to update data last collected in the early 1990s. The elk, mule deer and eagle inventories are used to guide development strategies for local wildlife. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development are providing information to the county in regards to each agency's area of expertise but it's Deschutes County that leads the project.
“If adopted, the new inventory will create a new area of the wildlife area combining zone that is added to the existing one in place now,” said Tanya Saltzman, senior planner with Deschutes County Community Development. “That zone will have regulations concerning specific uses that the (commission) will decide are either prohibited, limited or allowed fully.”
Andrew Walch, district wildlife biologist for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the delay has both pros and cons.
"If the delay is what is needed for the County Planning Dept. to have the bandwidth and time to develop solid proposals for new areas of wildlife habitat protections, and get buy-in from the community and elected officials, then it could be a good thing for wildlife in the end," said Walch in an email.
However, "if the delay causes the effort to stall and lose the momentum it has gathered over the last two years, that would be unfortunate. We have been hearing from a variety of community members on all sides of the issue, but many of them are supportive of the project and are disappointed in the delay," he added.
The animals included in this latest proposed inventory update are considered high-priority species for biologists and the public and have experienced threats to their habitat. Mule deer are declining at a rate of 10% a year. Elk populations that were once located south of Bend were displaced by housing and have moved to Cloverdale, between Redmond and Sisters. Some of the identified threats to bald and golden eagle habitat include biking, hiking, dogs and drones.
The inventories often form the basis of developmental codes. They include not only numbers of animals but also migration patterns and nest sites, among other data. The most recent wildlife inventories in the area were sage grouse inventories conducted in 2014 and 2015.
Adopting the inventories will expand the areas where land use needs to consider important and sensitive habitats. The mule deer winter range could expand by 188,000 acres to 503,979 acres, a 60% increase over the current range. The surveys and data collection on the wildlife has already been completed by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife — the work now is to determine how the inventories should constrain or modify land use in the key habitat areas.
“Adding these acres to our mule deer winter range overlay and requiring new land uses to minimize impacts to that habitat will help to stabilize our suffering mule deer herds and will preserve the character of rural Deschutes County,” said Chang.
The data collected during the surveys could potentially create land use restrictions within the winter range, including bans on commercial dog kennels, shooting ranges, stand-alone golf courses, guest ranches, schools and off-highway vehicle courses.
Other land uses such as residential development could be required to proceed in ways that help to conserve habitat, said Chang.
“For example, a developer might be required to cluster new homes within a part of the property and conserve a large habitat buffer around the development, rather than spreading all homes across the property,” said Chang.
An online survey showed that 92% of respondents support using new wildlife inventories to inform the process of updating the county's comprehensive plan and development code.
(1) comment
dude. we want the Adair word-salad reported. What did she say on the vote, word for word. No guessing what it means.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.