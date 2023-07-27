An air quality advisory for Deschutes County has been extended into next week as smoke from wildfires in other parts of the state continues to pour into Central Oregon.
The advisory will expire on Monday night, with the possibility of another extension, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The advisory also includes eastern Lane County.
An advisory on air quality has been in place all week due to smoke that is primarily coming from the Bedrock Fire burning forested areas east of Eugene, according to the release. The Flat Fire in southwest Oregon is another reported source of smoke that is spreading across the state.
The worst air in the state recorded Thursday is in southwest Bend, where the Air Quality Index reached 244 at 10 a.m. At that level the air quality is considered “very unhealthy” and most individuals are recommended to stay indoors.
State air quality officials say that over the coming days the worst air is expected to occur overnight and the early morning hours. Smoke levels can change rapidly and depend on weather conditions and wind.
When the air reaches unhealthy levels the agency advises people to avoid outdoor strenuous activities, stay inside when possible and ventilation indoor areas. An N95 mask offers more protection than surgical masks when outside.
