An air quality advisory for Deschutes County has been extended into next week as smoke from wildfires in other parts of the state continues to pour into Central Oregon.

The advisory will expire on Monday night, with the possibility of another extension, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The advisory also includes eastern Lane County. 

