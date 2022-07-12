Deschutes County residents wanting to reduce fire risk in their neighborhood may be able to tap into county funds to help them complete wildfire resiliency projects.
On Tuesday the county announced a program that will grant up to $100,000 to fund projects to remove brush, small trees and undergrowth that fuel wildfires. Short-term projects that improve defensible space will be considered for funding. The funds are derived from video lottery gaming.
Preference for funding will be given to communities or neighborhoods that are working to be a site recognized by Firewise USA, a nationwide initiative under the National Fire Protection Association designed to make communities more resistant to wildfire. Preference is also given to projects within an already recognized as a Firewise USA site.
Applicants for grants must be working at the neighborhood or community level to reduce wildfire risk. Individual property owners are not eligible.
A wide range of activities may be eligible for funding, including, equipment rental, supplies needed for community work parties brush clearing projects, improving defensible space, and debris disposal fees. Applications are due by Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.
Deschutes County discourages requests for regular maintenance, such as pine needle raking and removal and ongoing operational funding that cannot be sustained beyond the grant period.
Interested applicants can learn more and ask questions about the grant opportunity by attending one of two meetings.
An in-person meeting will be held Aug. 10, at 3 p.m., at the Deschutes County Road Department main conference room, located at 61150 SE 27th St. in Bend. A virtual meeting option will be held on Aug. 2, at 9 a.m.
Registration for the meeting can be done by contacting Deschutes County Forester Ed Keith (ed.keith@deschutes.org).
