Wolf sightings in Deschutes County are still limited in number but that isn’t stopping officials from preparing for potential conflicts between wolves and ranchers.
The county is creating a committee tasked with establishing measures to reduce conflict between ranchers and wolves. It will also help regulate the process of awarding compensation when wolves prey on livestock.
Committee members will be selected by the end of April, said Jen Patterson, strategic initiatives manager for Deschutes County.
The Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistance Committee, as it will be formally known, will initially include one County Commissioner and four volunteers.
Once the committee is established it will nominate two additional volunteer positions. The committee will hold a minimum of two meetings per year and report its recommendations to the Deschutes County Commission.
A new group of wolves has taken up residence in Central Oregon, including parts of Deschutes…
“This advisory committee will help our community proactively respond to the arrival of resident wolves in Deschutes County,” said Phil Chang, a Deschutes County commissioner. “Without this advisory committee livestock owners do not have access to prevention funds to support projects to reduce the likelihood of wolf depredation and do not have access to compensation funds in case of losses to wolves."
Several other counties in Oregon have adopted similar committees, including Crook and Klamath counties. Jefferson County had a similar committee from 2012 to 2015 but dropped it to allow other counties to receive funding, said Jefferson County Commissioner Kelly Simmelink.
Lower Bridge wolves?
Online discussions about wolves in the county lit up last week after the Deschutes County Farm Bureau posted on social media the presence of as many as 14 wolves in the Lower Bridge valley west of Terrebonne.
The Farm Bureau also posted a photo of two wolves devouring an animal carcass, prompting a range of public opinion. A caption on the photo declared: "Extreme environmentalists' dream of 'rewilding' threatens rural America."
Chang said the social media post has created a lot of buzz in the community over the future of wolves in Central Oregon.
“As the wolves arrive and as people start to respond to the presence of wolves, it gives you a sense of how having an advisory committee like this could help to make the information that is floating around in the community, and the discussion, more civil and fact-based, and less provocative and divisive,” he said.
Matt Cyrus, president of the Deschutes County Farm Bureau, said he is unable to verify the number of wolves in the Lower Bridge area but was told that 14 wolves had been seen.
“Others have seen numbers of one to 13, based on comments to my post. It sounds like lots of people have pictures,” he said.
Landon Hardt, the district wildlife technician for ODFW, said the number of wolves is likely to be less than what has been reported on social media. A pair of wolves has been observed in the Metolius area, a designated area of known wolf activity. The Metolius and Lower Bridge areas occupy a similar location.
“The rumor of the 14 wolves that is going around, when it first appeared, we looked into and it was inconclusive. We didn’t find any evidence to show that there are 14 wolves in Lower Bridge,” said Hardt. “We definitely know of the two that are still there but I am not saying it's not a possibility that other wolves can be around. Nature can fool us.”
Hardt said in the Upper Deschutes area research shows there are approximately six more wolves present.
The rancher’s viewpoint
While environmentalists have cheered the return of wolves to the state, Central Oregon’s farming and ranching community has been quick to voice concern.
“Nothing good will come from wolves in the area,” said Cyrus, of the Farm Bureau. “Wolves are not compatible with livestock or wildlife. They have decimated elk herds in Idaho and Montana and have killed hundreds of cattle and thousands of sheep.”
Cyrus said allowing wolves to proliferate in Deschutes County will only lead to a decline in the area’s deer and elk population at a time when the county is making efforts to stem the decrease in their numbers.
“The explosion of cougar numbers is now resulting in a decline in deer numbers and wolves will only exacerbate the problem,” said Cyrus. “We don’t need to add another apex predator to the mix.”
While the presence of wolves may not be welcome by everyone, the creation of a county committee dialed into the needs of both the rancher and the species is expected to cool animosity between the two.
Andrew Walch, a wildlife biologist with ODFW, said establishing a wolf depredation and assistance committee in Deschutes County is a positive step and will help to mitigate conflicts that arise in communities where wolves exist alongside ranchers.
“That will be a good resource to have in place for landowners as wolves continue to become established throughout Central Oregon,” Walch said.
