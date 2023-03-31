Wolves

Wolves photographed by a trail camera on July 4 in Klamath County.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Wolf sightings in Deschutes County are still limited in number but that isn’t stopping officials from preparing for potential conflicts between wolves and ranchers.

The county is creating a committee tasked with establishing measures to reduce conflict between ranchers and wolves. It will also help regulate the process of awarding compensation when wolves prey on livestock.

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

