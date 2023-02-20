Wickiup drought
Low water levels exposed stumps and sand near the dam at Wickiup Reservoir, which was just 3% full in this Oct. 12, 2022 file photo. The Deschutes County Commission will discuss declaring a drought emergency at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22. 

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

A drought emergency declaration is being considered again by Deschutes County Commissioners. Approval could help local farmers and ranchers access loans and state support to overcome losses related to the drought, now in its fourth year.

The agenda packet for this week's county meeting states that continuing weather conditions within Deschutes County are not likely to resolve drought conditions and may cause widespread and severe damage to livestock, wildlife, natural resources, recreation, tourism, and related economies. The matter is schedule for discussion on Wednesday.

