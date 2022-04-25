Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang will host a virtual town hall event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 4. The event is focused on drought resiliency in the Deschutes River Basin.
Kate Fitzpatrick, the executive director of the Deschutes River Conservancy, will open the event with an overview of how water moves about the basin, who uses it and where it's needed.
Chang will discuss his ideas for water conservation in times of drought and will take questions from members of the public.
Public participation is welcome. Pre-registration for the event is required. Questions sent in advance will have priority during the town hall. To sign up, go to Chang’s Facebook page, where there is a link for the Zoom meeting.
