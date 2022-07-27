The countdown has begun for residents of northeast Bend to learn the future route of the Pilot Butte piping project, a plan that will end more than a century of use for the canal that runs through the area.

In the third quarter of 2023, Central Oregon Irrigation District will identify a preferred route for its proposed piping project, said ShanRae Hawkins, a spokesperson for the district. The piping route is to be included with the project’s draft environmental impact statement.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.