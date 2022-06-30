A cougar was spotted on an empty lot in Deschutes River Woods on Wednesday, the first reported sighting of a cougar in Bend in nearly two years.
Deputies for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene after a local resident reported the cougar at around 7:40 p.m. Deputies located the cougar on a nearby vacant lot and observed the animal until it left the residential area.
The cougar was seen heading into Deschutes National Forest land northwest of Deschutes River Woods. The incident was reported to the Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The cougar sighting was the first since a cougar was spotted outside Grocery Outlet in Bend in July 2020. A Bend resident spotted that cougar at around 5 a.m. and followed the animal until it disappeared near the Bend Parkway.
Seven cougar sightings were reported across the region in 2019. On Feb. 9, 2019, state wildlife officials and Bend Police tracked a 135-pound cougar into the Deschutes River Woods area and killed it.
In a release Thursday, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public that if a cougar is encountered one should not run but rather make noises, pick up their children, raise their arms, and prepare to fight back.
Anyone involved in a face-to-face encounter with a cougar or any dangerous animal should call the nearest ODFW office, Oregon State Police, or land manager if on public land.
