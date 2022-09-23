stock cougar
After a relatively quiet year for cougar sightings in the Bend area in 2021, the number of reported big cats has increased again this year.

So far in 2022, there have been 20 reports of cougars in Deschutes County, according to data compiled by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. That’s a slight increase over 2021, when just 14 reports were lodged.

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

