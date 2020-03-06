An adult female cougar was shot and killed by a member of the public earlier this week in The Dalles following a string of attacks on goats in the area.
The cougar was killed Monday, March 2, by a local resident, according to a release by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. The cougar had reportedly killed a total of five goats in two separate incidents that took place on Feb. 26 and March 1.
Oregon law permits landowners to kill cougars without a permit if the animal has been causing livestock deaths. Fish and Wildlife biologists are required to inspect the cougar carcass within 10 days of its death to determine its sex and age for population modeling. There are currently more than 6,000 cougars in the state.
Cougar sightings and activity are not uncommon in the southern neighborhoods of The Dalles, due to their proximity to forest habitat, according to ODFW. Wildlife managers attempted to locate the cougar several times before the animal was shot by the local resident.
The shooting occurred outside the city limits, ODFW reports. Only law enforcement personnel are permitted to discharge a firearm within the city limits.
The resident who shot the animal contacted ODFW and the Wasco County Sheriff’s office.
