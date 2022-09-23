Cooler weather and rainfall in the Cascades have eased conditions enough on the Cedar Creek wildfire to allow some lifting of forest closures.
Little Lava Lake and Lava Lake Resort are now accessible to the public, according to a release from the Deschutes National Forest. The campgrounds at Little Lava Lake and Lava Lake remain closed.
Areas south of Lava Lake on the Cascades Lakes Highway remain closed. These closures include Cultus Lake, Craine Prairie Reservoir, the west side of Wickiup Reservoir, and Davis Lake.
The Cedar Creek Fire has burned 113,809 acres of forest and is now 17% contained. Wildfire crews continue to create containment lines away from the fire and make direct water drops in areas that are still burning.
The incident management team covering the fire said in a release on Friday that minimal fire behavior is expected to occur through the weekend. Around 1,900 personnel continue to work along several areas around the fire.
Wildfire smoke from the blaze is still impacting Highway 58 and the Oakridge area, which had an Air Quality Index level of 172 at 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality website.
Questions about wildfire closure areas and accessibility can be directed to the Bend Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.