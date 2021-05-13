The High Desert Museum will close Friday due to a controlled burn occurring on a portion of its 135-acre property, the museum said in a news release.
Fuel specialists will conduct the burn based on weather conditions. Ignitions will occur on 40 to 50 acres of land on the northern part of the museum property and near the parking lot.
In May 2018, the U.S. Forest Service conducted a prescribed burn on the south end of the museum property and on other public land adjacent the museum.
Prescribed fires are intended to mimic naturally occurring fires in a safe and controlled manner, the museum said. Low-intensity burns clear out shrubs, saplings and other debris beneath the trees that can easily burn during an out-of-control fire. The heat opens ponderosa cones and enables them to release seeds, continuing a natural cycle.
Smoke from the burn may remain in the area for up to a week but will begin to dissipate after the ignitions are complete. The museum plans to reopen Saturday at 9 a.m.
