Firefighters on the Cedar Creek Fire using drip torches to light burning operations near Fuji Mountain on Sept. 13, 2022.

 Submitted photo/Inciweb

Rain, hail and cooler weather helped crews battle the Cedar Creek Fire over the weekend. Containment lines have increased but crews are not out of the woods yet, and the city of Oakridge is still shrouded in smoke.

The fire, around 20 miles west of La Pine, is now 113,322 acres and 11% contained, incident management teams reported Monday. Containment levels have increased from 0% late last week. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between Forest Road 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo Lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.

