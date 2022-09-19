Rain, hail and cooler weather helped crews battle the Cedar Creek Fire over the weekend. Containment lines have increased but crews are not out of the woods yet, and the city of Oakridge is still shrouded in smoke.
The fire, around 20 miles west of La Pine, is now 113,322 acres and 11% contained, incident management teams reported Monday. Containment levels have increased from 0% late last week. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between Forest Road 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo Lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.
Joan Kluwe, a spokesperson for the Cedar Creek Fire, said firing operations on the west side of the fire were successful in recent days.
The firing operations allowed crews to push controlled fire from containment lines toward the main fire, instead of the main fire reaching the control lines. When the fire reaches control lines there is always the risk that winds could push the fire over and past the lines.
The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lightning, has been burning since the first week of August. More than 2,500 personnel are actively working on different sections of the fire. Resources working on the fire include 92 engines, 19 dozers, 31 masticators and 12 helicopters.
A strong hailstorm pelted the east side of the fire on Saturday, especially around Mount Bachelor, where east side crews are stationed.
“On the night of September 17 we had some precipitation over the fire area that moderated our fire behavior, and we are expecting more over the next 48 hours,” said Jake Livingston, planning officer for the Alaska Type One team of the Alaska unit.
While the Bend area has been spared from wildfire smoke over the past few days, the town of Oakridge on state Highway 58 has not been so fortunate. On Tuesday morning the air quality index in Oakridge reached 501, well above the level considered hazardous (which is any level over 300).
“It’s really nasty, you can’t see much out there,” said Jacqui Lomont, the owner of the Mane Street Cafe and Lion Mountain Bakery, two businesses that were operating Monday in Oakridge. “It’s one of those days where if you don’t have to go out, you probably shouldn’t.”
Lomont said there are few people coming through the town on Highway 58. Some residents in town are wearing N95 masks to protect themselves, she said. Despite the challenges, she is keeping her business open.
“We are serving baked goods and coffee. Those people who are coming through are going to be looking for something,” said Lomont. “But I think I am one of the only people open and serving food.”
The fire is taking its toll, though. Residents of Oakridge have mostly returned after the evacuation order from a week ago but Lomont said everyone in town is feeling the impacts and stress caused by the fire.
“People are just weary, they are just kind of tired of this,” she said. “This fire has been burning since the beginning of August and the smoke has been piling up over the past couple of weeks. We’d like to see it over, we’d like to see a great big downpour.”
Kluwe said the dense smoke in Oakridge is related to wet weather in the area.
"Similar to putting out a campfire with water, a lot of smoke is generated as the humidity increases across the fire," said Kluwe. "Members of the fire management team reported a strong inversion in the Oakridge area, holding smoke close to the ground amidst a steady drizzle. In addition, the southeast wind today continues to push smoke into the Oakridge vicinity."
According to a forecast from the Department of Environmental Quality, Central Oregon should remain clear of smoke through Tuesday, but a shift in wind directions could send smoke to the area by Wednesday.
Livingston, the planning officer on the Alaska team, provided updates for several areas along the eastern edge of the fire.
• Hotshot crews are in the Charlton Lake area, making a direct attack on the fire’s eastern flank. That work is expected to be complete in the next 48 hours.
• Crews are also in the North Waldo Campground, securing infrastructure in that area.
• Structure protection work has been completed around Odell Lake.
• Work is ongoing at Davis Lake and Pine Butte area and is expected to continue for the next five days.
• Hazard tree and vegetation removal are ongoing in the Cultus Lake and Deer Lake areas.
• Campgrounds, trailheads, lodges, resorts, and other values at risk along the Cascade Lakes Highway are being protected, and most of the prep work is complete.
