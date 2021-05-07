Mountain bikers taking to the dirt in the Phil’s Trail area should expect closure of some areas starting Friday due to safety concerns from logging and road construction taking place in the area.
Forest Service Roads 4610, 4601-300 and 4601-310 were already closed to motorized vehicles. The restrictions are now being applied to all trail users. The closures will be in place seven days a week until further notice.
The Forest Service has established a detour for bike riders through Forest Service Road 4610-290 to connect Ben’s Trail and Phil’s trail.
The closure will be lifted when operations are completed in the area and the public will be notified. The Deschutes National Forest’s website (www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home) has a map of the area’s closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.