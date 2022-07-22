This is the general area where a footbridge was proposed to cross the Deschutes River, connecting neighborhoods such as Deschutes River Woods and those on Brookswood Boulevard with public lands on the west side of the river.
Connect Bend, a nonprofit organization lobbying to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River south of the city, is hosting a T-shirt contest to raise awareness for its campaign.
The winning submission will earn the artist a $100 gift card. Once a design is chosen, T-shirts will be produced with the winning design and sold at local retailers.
The T-shirt campaign is meant to raise awareness and gain support for the footbridge, which faces opposition from some residents on the west side of the river. Connect Bend’s campaign, called Bridge the Gap, is designed to encourage Bend Park & Recreation District to support the project.
Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts will go toward the artist and Connect Bend’s lobbying efforts. Artists are encouraged to create a drawing that “captivates the spirit of Bend,” and email the drawing in PDF format to info@connect-bend.org by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 10.
In addition to the T-shirt campaign, Connect Bend also has an ongoing signature campaign on change.org. So far more than 3,000 people have signed the petition calling for the bridge to be built.
