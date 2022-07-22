footbridge
Buy Now

This is the general area where a footbridge was proposed to cross the Deschutes River, connecting neighborhoods such as Deschutes River Woods and those on Brookswood Boulevard with public lands on the west side of the river. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Connect Bend, a nonprofit organization lobbying to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River south of the city, is hosting a T-shirt contest to raise awareness for its campaign.

The winning submission will earn the artist a $100 gift card. Once a design is chosen, T-shirts will be produced with the winning design and sold at local retailers.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.