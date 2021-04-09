The Deschutes National Forest opened up a 30-day comment period for the public to review and express opinions about a bike path planned to be built between Bend and the Lava Lands Visitor Center.
The paved path would parallel U.S. Highway 97 for 6.1 miles, from Baker Road to the Visitor Center. It is planned to be 10 feet with a two-foot shoulder.
The path will provide foot and bike connections between high use visitor attractions along Highway 97, including the High Desert Museum, Lava Butte, Lava Lands Visitor Center and the Deschutes River.
The path will also make a connection between Bend and the Sun Lava path, which connects Sunriver and the Lava Lands Visitor Center.
The Forest Service’s draft environmental assessment only analyzes the impacts from where the paved path crosses the National Forest boundary and goes south to Lava Lands, which is 4.1 miles of the proposed 6.1 miles.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the National Forest are working in partnership on the project, using funds from the Federal Lands Access Program.
Information about the project, which opened for comment on Thursday, can be found on the Forest Service website: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57665
Comments may be submitted by email at: comments-pacificnorthwest-deschutes-bend-ftrock@usda.gov. Commenters are asked to put “paved path” in the subject line.